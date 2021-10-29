WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: First match announced for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a Trick or Street Fight.
Powell’s POV: Is WWE phoning in the episode because it’s airing on FS1? Anyway, Smackdown will be held tonight in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews of Smackdown.
