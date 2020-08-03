WWE Raw preview: Shane McMahon, a new faction, U.S. Title match opening the show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Shane McMahon returns

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton meet face to face

-The arrival of a new faction

Powell’s POV: The U.S. Title match will open tonight’s show. The WWE website preview also questions if Asuka will be out for revenge on Sasha Banks and Bayley. This edition of Raw was taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.