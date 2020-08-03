What's happening...

Former WWE wrestler mocks company’s plan to build new talent

August 3, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Miro (f/k/a Rusev) took a jab at his former employer via social media on Monday. Miro wrote: “‘We want to build new talent.’ Shane is back! Sums it up.”

Powell’s POV: We’ll find out tonight whether Shane is used in some way that benefits new talent, but that’s pretty funny either way.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.