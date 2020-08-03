Former WWE wrestler mocks company’s plan to build new talent

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Miro (f/k/a Rusev) took a jab at his former employer via social media on Monday. Miro wrote: “‘We want to build new talent.’ Shane is back! Sums it up.”

Powell’s POV: We’ll find out tonight whether Shane is used in some way that benefits new talent, but that’s pretty funny either way.

“We want to build new talent”. Shane is back! Sums it up. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 3, 2020



