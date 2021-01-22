WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Tully Blanchard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia. The event that had been scheduled for February 24 in Newark, New Jersey was postponed to September 15.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tully Blanchard is 67.