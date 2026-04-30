Chris Jericho filming scenes for Dexter: Resurrection

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Will Chris Jericho end up on Dexter Morgan’s table? The AEW wrestler is featured in photos from a scene with Dexter: Resurrection star Michael C. Hall. While the photos are included below, they appear to be spoilerish for a season two episode. Check them out below or via DexterDaily.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a really cool role for Jericho. The first season of Dexter: Resurrection was terrific, and helped wipe away some bad memories of the disastrous finale of the original series. I also enjoyed the Dexter: Original Sin prequel and was disappointed to learn that it won’t be returning for season two. The second season of Dexter: Resurrection is slated to premiere in October. We’ll let you know more about Jericho’s involvement in the series as more details are released.

WOWWWWWWW Chris Jericho, the former WWE World Champion joins Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Here are the first behind the scenes of Jericho & Dexter in a scene As someone that loves watching Dexter and Wrestling this is a wholesome moment for me pic.twitter.com/XPCaNg8Sww — ♕ ★‍♂️ (@DrakoAfoa) April 30, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)