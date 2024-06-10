AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the TBS Championship

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship at Forbidden Door

-Chris Jericho’s “TV Time” talkshow with guests “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Rush in action

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).