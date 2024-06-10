TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

-Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

-Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET.