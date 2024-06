WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Clash at the Castle go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Nia Jax vs. Michin

-Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be taped on Friday in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro, which will host Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).