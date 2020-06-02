What's happening...

Kairi Sane shows wound suffered during her latest match with Nia Jax

June 2, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kairi Sane released photos of the cut she suffered on her forehead when she was run into the ring steps in a match that aired on Monday’s WWE Raw. Sane remained in character by noting that Jax is strong, but she can’t beat her heart.

Powell’s POV: Sane suffered her latest injury when Jax shoved her and her head collided with the ring steps. There’s no word yet as to whether Sane suffered any head trauma as a result of the spot. She was able to finish the match and was simply rolled into the ring, hit with a leg drop, and pinned.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.