Kairi Sane shows wound suffered during her latest match with Nia Jax

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kairi Sane released photos of the cut she suffered on her forehead when she was run into the ring steps in a match that aired on Monday’s WWE Raw. Sane remained in character by noting that Jax is strong, but she can’t beat her heart.

Powell’s POV: Sane suffered her latest injury when Jax shoved her and her head collided with the ring steps. There’s no word yet as to whether Sane suffered any head trauma as a result of the spot. She was able to finish the match and was simply rolled into the ring, hit with a leg drop, and pinned.

You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.

However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020



