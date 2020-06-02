Kurt Angle passed on WWE offer to play Matt Riddle’s manager

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kurt Angle spoke with CBR.com and stated that he rejected a WWE offer to play the role of Matt Riddle’s manager. “I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability,” Angle said. “His personality is great. At first, it’s a little odd. But once you get to know him, he’s very likable. And that’s what he’s going to get from the fans. They’re going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring.

“He’s phenomenal in the ring. There’s no doubt about that. But his whole ‘Bro’ gimmick thing works really well. And he’s going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time.” Check out the full interview at CBR.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE released Angle as part of their talent cuts back in April. He remains under a 90-day non-compete and thus was brought in to serve as the special referee of the Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher cage fight that aired on NXT television last week. It will be interesting to see what Angle’s next move is once his non-compete expires, presumably in July.



