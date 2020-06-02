What's happening...

Jaxson Ryker tweet praising the U.S. President while using his WWE catchphrase irks fellow WWE wrestlers

June 2, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail) tweeted in support of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and included his WWE catchphrase. Ryker wrote: “Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More.” Several of his WWE co-workers have taken issue with the tweet. Their responses are available below. Please note that some of the tweets below contain NSFW language.

Powell’s POV: Ryker has the right to express his opinion. His co-workers also have the right to let him know if they feel his opinion and/or using his his pro wrestling catchphrase is idiotic. For what it’s worth, Ryker has not deleted the tweet that went up shortly after Trump had a crowd of peaceful protesters teargassed so that he could pose for a photo while standing in front of a church.


