Jaxson Ryker tweet praising the U.S. President while using his WWE catchphrase irks fellow WWE wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail) tweeted in support of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and included his WWE catchphrase. Ryker wrote: “Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More.” Several of his WWE co-workers have taken issue with the tweet. Their responses are available below. Please note that some of the tweets below contain NSFW language.

Powell’s POV: Ryker has the right to express his opinion. His co-workers also have the right to let him know if they feel his opinion and/or using his his pro wrestling catchphrase is idiotic. For what it’s worth, Ryker has not deleted the tweet that went up shortly after Trump had a crowd of peaceful protesters teargassed so that he could pose for a photo while standing in front of a church.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Literally built on oppression. https://t.co/yi26CWPgz6 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 2, 2020

I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts – I’ll be really sad, man. 😔 https://t.co/9unml5rsiY — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020

I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020



