AEW Full Gear lineup: Nine matches set for Saturday’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW World Championship.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF (MJF earns a spot in Inner Circle if he wins).

-Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the finals of the Eliminator Tournament for a future AEW Championship match.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match.

-Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver.

-(Pre-Show) Sereena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship.

Powell's POV: This looks like a terrific show on paper. The Bucks stated that they will not challenge for the AEW Tag Titles again. AEW moved the Cassidy vs. Silver match to the main card, and announced the new pre-show match on Thursday. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. DirecTV is listing the price as $49.95, while BR/Live lists the price at $49.99.



