AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for the one-year anniversary edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a No DQ match

-Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship at Forbidden Door

-Christian Cage’s Father’s Day Special

-House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews return

Powell's POV: Collision will be held in Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Centre.