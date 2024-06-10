WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis in a non-title match

-Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria

-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center.