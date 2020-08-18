AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for the Saturday special airing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship.

-“FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan “Five” Angels.

-Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Ivelisse and Diamante in the finals of the AEW Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament.

-Darby Allin in action.

-Pentagon Jr., Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall in an eight-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: The finals of the Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament became official with the airing of last night’s semifinal matches. This episode of AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW Dynamite will be preempted by TNT’s coverage of the NBA on Wednesday, so this episode will air Saturday on TNT at 5CT/6ET (or following the network’s NBA coverage that day). It’s a tough situation for AEW to be bumped, especially with at least an hour of this episode airing opposite NXT Takeover: XXX.