WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.089 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.065 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.016 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.147 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.031 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday night network television battle in the male adults 18-49 demographic, and a second place finish in the adults 18-49 demographic and adults 25-54 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.