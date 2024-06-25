WWE Raw rating: Wyatt Sicks debut follow-up, World Tag Team Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.814 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.747 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for Raw, which ran opposite the seventh and deciding game of the Stanley Cup Final. Hour one had 1.804 million viewers. Hour two had 1.936 million viewers. The third hour averaged 1.703 million viewers. One year earlier, the June 27, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.973 million viewers and a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show.