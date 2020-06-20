AEW Dark preview: Nine matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Max Caster.

-Brian Cage (w/Taz) vs. Robert Anthony.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon.

-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Griff Garrison.

-Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Lee Johnson.

-KiLynn King vs. Mel.

-“SCU” Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky vs. David Ali and Musa.

-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Pineapple Pete.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

Nine stacked matches are ready for your viewing pleasure this Tuesday night on #AEWDark! Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c on our Official YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlvVTT. pic.twitter.com/Sz7TtOWeIP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 20, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

