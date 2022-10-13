AEW Dynamite rating for the Canadian debut headlined by an All-Atlantic Title change

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 983,000 viewers for TBS, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.038 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Solid numbers with competition from the MLB Playoffs and opening night of the NHL. Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The October 16, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 727,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Saturday edition.