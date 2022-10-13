Chris Bey re-signs with Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Bey has signed a multi-year contract to remain with Impact Wrestling. “I want to be at the forefront of Impact Wrestling,” Bey told Sports Illustrated. “I believe in the company, I believe in our team and I believe where we are going. I have unfinished business with the company that I look forward to making a reality.” The deal will allow him to continue working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: A good signing for Impact. The 26 year-old Bey is very talented and should be featured more now that he’s signed a new deal. It’s good to see a re-signing for Impact this week following reports that the company’s contracts with Mia Yim, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vincent have all expired.