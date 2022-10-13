WWE Extreme Rules poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 48 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 38 percent.

-45 percent of our voters gave Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a Donnybrook Match the best match of the night honors. Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match finished second with 35 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a B grade, while I gave it a B+ grade in our audio review on Saturday night. The readers got it right with their choices for the best matches, as both were memorable and highly entertaining. It was a bounce back year for Extreme Rules, which received a majority F grade for our voters in 2021, and also received F grades from Jake and I. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.