By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Sami Zayn’s 2023, WrestleMania lineup speculation, Roman Reigns’ potential WrestleMania opponents, AEW’s makeover, Ricky Starks’ upside, Charlotte Flair’s return, The NWA back on YouTube, Impact Wrestling, and more (133:52)…

