“Young Rock” on NBC, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Mike Sydal, “Renegade” Rick Wilson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The second episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “On the Road Again” and the description lists “Dwayne pretends he’s rich for Karen.”

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Deaner vs. Jake Something in a tables match. The show is preceded by the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature matches involving “Decay” Abyss, Crazzy Steve, and Rosemary.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sydal is 37.

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.