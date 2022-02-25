What's happening...

02/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards explains his turn, Deonna Purrazzo open challenge, Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace in a No DQ match for the Impact Digital Media Championship

February 25, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards explains his turn, Deonna Purrazzo open challenge, Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace in a No DQ match for the Impact Digital Media Championship, and more (20:30)…

Click here for the February 25 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.