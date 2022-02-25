Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Eddie Edwards explains why he turned on Team Impact, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack, Deonna Purrazzo open challenge, Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace in a No DQ match for the Impact Digital Media Championship

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Eddie Edwards’ promo: Edwards has really improved his mic work over the years. He may not be the most polished speaker, but there was a time when I couldn’t even imagine him attempting to deliver a promo as meaningful as this one. Edwards did a great job with the delivery, and the logic regarding his turn on Impact was sound. Meanwhile, the Alisha Edwards character being angry with her husband is par for the course. She also stepped up with her best mic work and yet the arguing between husband and wife felt needless in the moment. That said, I assume there was a storyline purpose that will play out later.

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack: A brief, yet entertaining match. It was good to see the Honor No More faction get a clean win, as it established them as an in-ring force rather than a group that always needs to cheat to win.

Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace in a No DQ match for the Impact Digital Media Championship: The match was well worked and they had some fun with the Digital Media theme. I still don’t care about this silly championship, and it’s disappointing that Impact seems to be getting less out of heel Cardona than every other promotion he works for, but the match was entertaining for what it was.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost for the AAA Reina de Reina’s Title: Another showcase win for Purrazzo. It’s good to see her back in dominant heel mode. It will be interesting to see what the end game is for her open challenge. John Moore mentioned the possibility of Taya Valkyrie in his Impact review. That would certainly work for me.

Jonah vs. Zicky Dice: Another dominant win for Jonah. And just when it seemed like it was time for Jonah to do something more meaningful, they announced an interesting match with PCO for No Surrender.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Moose and Heath angle: Mixed feelings. I’ve been waiting for Impact to do more with Heath beyond reliving his WWE tag team glory with Rhino. So while I’m happy to see him doing something new, he took an abrupt leap up the card to feud with Moose. In other words, I wish Impact had spent some time building up Heath over the last month or two to make him feel like an actual threat to win the Impact World Championship, not just makeshift challenger they plugged in due to a quick turnaround in their Impact Plus events. While I assume Moose retains, hopefully Heath can be elevated in defeat.

Bullet Club and Violent By Design: Impact shuffled the deck by having The Good Brothers replace Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in Bullet Club, and now Tonga and Loga are forming a loose alliance with Violent By Design. Both sides needed something fresh, but I’m not sure if that was enough. I’m also left wondering which side they want viewers to side with. I guess we’ll see how it goes.

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler: Not even Brian Myers on commentary was enough to make the latest Gujjar match fun. Gujjar has a solid look and does fine in basic matches, but the creative forces haven’t given viewers any reason to care about his character.