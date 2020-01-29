CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant and are expecting less than two weeks apart, according to People.com. “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People.com “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the Brie and Daniel Bryan, and Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev. It will be Brie and Bryan’s second child, while this will be Nikki’s first child.



