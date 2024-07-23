WWE SummerSlam lineup: The card for the stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special referee

-Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell's POV: Breakker beat Ilja Dragunov via ref stoppage on Raw to earn his title shot, and they also made the Punk vs. McIntyre match official.