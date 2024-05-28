WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match

-Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.