What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Double Or Noting fallout show

May 28, 2024

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-A Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.