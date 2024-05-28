TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan
-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin
-Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
-Gail Kim conducts a sit-down interview with Gisele Shaw
Powell's POV: A nice lineup. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET.
