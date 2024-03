TNA re-signs Ace Austin

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Ace Austin.

TNA Wrestling re-signed multi-time champion Ace Austin, the company confirmed today, as first reported by Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Instinct Culture.

The 27-year-old Austin, a Pennsylvania native, has been wrestling professionally since 2015 after graduating from the “Wild Samoan Pro-Wrestling Training Center.” He made his TNA Wrestling debut in early 2019 and has had championship runs in singles and tag team action.

Ace Austin is a 3-time X Division Champion and 2-time World Tag Team Champion with Chris Bey, known as ABC. He also has been award-winning in the annual end-of-the-year awards, presented by TNA and voted by fans:

X Division Star of the Year (2020);

Match of the Year (2020) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann at Slammiversary; and

Male Tag Team of the Year (2023) with Chris Bey.

“I’m very excited to be staying with TNA. I have more goals to fulfill and championships to win,” Austin said.

Austin and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The Saturday night show is the annual spring showcase event: the Rebellion pay-per-view, airing live around the world. The Sunday night show will be filmed for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing Thursday nights on AXS TV. The Las Vegas shows will feature TNA World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, along with Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Ash By Elegance, and many others.

Tickets for both Las Vegas shows are on-sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/ 1008830

Powell’s POV: Austin one of the young wrestlers the company should be building around. This is a good signing for the company and hopefully they’ll make the most of it.