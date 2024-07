CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view: Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in an elimination match for the TNA Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts Title, and more (46:04)…

Click here for the July 20 TNA Slammiversary 2024 audio review.

