NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Bill Irwin, Jim Cornette, Masahiro Chono, Daniel Garcia, Bulldog Brower, Bobby Heenan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features CM making an announcement. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with an A grade from 59 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Irwin is 70. He also worked as The Goon in WWE.

-Jim Cornette is 63.

-Masahiro Chono is 61.

-Daniel Garcia is 26.

-The late “Bulldog” Dick Brower was born on September 17, 1933. He died on September 15, 1997 at age 63 following complications from hip surgery.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan died of organ failure at age 72 on September 17, 2017.