WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title

-Drew McIntyre returns

-Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena.