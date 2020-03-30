WWE Raw preview: Big names advertised for the brand’s final show before WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s final appearance before WrestleMania.

-The Undertaker appears before his Boneyard match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

-Edge returns following Randy Orton accepting the Last Man Standing stipulation.

-Becky Lynch addresses her Raw Women’s Championship match against Shayna Baszler.

Powell's POV: WWE has yet to announce any matches for tonight's show. Raw was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center.



