NXT TV preview: Challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover In Your House to be determined on Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover In Your House.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: NXT Takeover In Your House will be held on June 13 at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.