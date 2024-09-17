WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for Friday’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes appear

-LA Knight vs. Andrade for the U.S. Championship

-Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley and Naomi (the person who gets the win for their team earns shot at the WWE Women’s Championship, the loser of the match must leave Smackdown permanently)

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.