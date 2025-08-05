NXT TV results (8/5): Moore’s review of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon for the NXT Tag Titles, Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley for the Women’s NA Title, Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 5, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan. Jordan quickly started the match with a crossbody for a nearfall. Jordan then hit Blake with a flying axe handle strike. Blake dumped Jordan to ringside and followed up with a baseball slide to the face. Jordan rallied with right hands. Blake planted Jordan with a Helicopter Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Jordan fought out of a chinlock and rallied with strikes. Blake came right back with a Sling Blade.

Jordan dodged from the corner and gave Blake a fireman carry takeover. Jordan rallied with axe handle strikes. Jordan hit Blake with a Splits Stunner for a nearfall. Jordan then put Blake in a Single Leg Crab. Blake quickly got to the rope for the break. Jordan hit Blake with a Modified Angle Slam for a nearfall. Blake swatted Jordan out of the air with a headbutt and followed up with a big knee for the nearfall.

Blake froze when Jordynne Grace made her entrance. Blake ran backstage to the parking lot. Blake entered an SUV, and the SUV drove off. The referee counted Blake out.

Kelani Jordan defeated Blake Monroe via countout in 5:18.

John’s Thoughts: The finish makes sense given the Blake Monroe character, but I would have had Monroe pick up a few wins to establish her credibility a bit, before going with this finish. Is Grace’s “suspension” lifted too? I also don’t think it’s worth giving Kelani a win because Jordan is in dire need of some character development herself and has been stale for a long time.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors asked Andre Chase what were their chances in their next match. Chase said there’s one in a million chance. Kale and Uriah were excited about his, with Kale dropping the Lloyd Christmas “at least there’s a chance” line from Dumb and Dumber…[c]

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “Chase U” Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors (w/Andre Chase) for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Connors quickly hit Hank with a superkick and Kale got a two count on Hank. Kale and Uriah hit Hank with an assisted Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Hank swatted Uriah out of the air off a slingshot. Hank threw Tank and Uriah to give Tank a nearfall. Tank and Connors traded fatigued strikes. Kale tagged in and got a one count off Tank.

Kale dumped Hank and Tank to ringside and hit them with a Fosbury Flop. Tank avoided a dive and tagged in Hank, who hit Kale with a Bossman Slam. Connors took the Honk Honk bullet from Hank and Tank for Kale. Hank and Tank hit Kale with their High Low Power Slam. Kale kicked out on an odd looking kickout. Hank and Tank hit Kale with their Honk Honk Sandwich move and High Low Power Slam for the victory.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors via pinfall in 3:33 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The DarkState light show happened as DarkState stormed the ring and beat down both teams to leave they lying…

John’s Thoughts: Filler segment all across the board. The new Chase U just hasn’t clicked like the magical first iterations of the group. I’d pull the plug on Kale and Uriah and find two better prospects that can connect with the crowd. The finish of this match seemed botched with Kale seemingly kicking out when he wasn’t supposed to. Meanwhile, DarkState still feels like a DarkDud. NXT creative doesn’t even seen high on them these days, especially since they had them lose a quick match in TNA recently clean.

Fatal Influence were chatting backstage. They were approached by The Personal Concierge (George Iceman from TNA) who said that Ash by Elegance sent him to inform Jacy Jayne that Ash will become Knockouts Champion this Thursday. Jacy brushed him off…

Miles Borne and Tavion Heights dapped it up backstage with Tavion wishing Borne luck in his upcoming match against that hater Lexis King…[c]

Tatum Paxley was backstage with The Culling looking nervous. Izzi Dame told Tatum she believes in her and after she wins her next match she’ll never be lonely again. Tatum said she’ll make Izzi proud…

The show cut to a Thea Hail Instagram video where she was talking crap about Nia Jax while at a coffee shop…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Myles Borne vs. Lexis King. King controlled the match early on with a side headlock. Borne shoved King away and hit him with a shoulder tackle and back suplex. A “Baby Randy” and “RKO” chant ensued. King hit Borne with a rough looking springboard Crossbody for a nearfall. Borne hit King with a Ushigoroshi for a nearfall. King tripped Borne off a springboard and hit him with a double stomp.

King dumped Borne to ringside. Borne turned the tables and dumped King to ringside. Borne followed up with a Plancha heading into break.[c]

King was working on Borne with methodical offense during the break. King put Borne’s hand on the steel step and then stomped on it. The referee went to Borne and ruled that he was ok to wrestle. King gave Borne a jawbreaker on the 2nd rope for a nearfall. King hit Borne with a Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Bourne rallied back with strikes and hit him with the Zig Zag for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Lexis King via pinfall in 9:30.

John’s Thoughts: The build to this match, because it consisted of King acting like a weirdo, seemed disconnected to Myles Borne. Not sure if they are going to stick with this either, as they had Borne quickly handle him. The match was fine. Borne continues to look smooth in the ring like his hero Randy Orton. He really needs an actual program to sink his teeth into in order to truly have that connection with the audience.

DarkState were hanging out backstage where they were bragging about beating up Hank and Tank a few weeks ago when everyone thought The Culling attacked them. Cutler James drew chuckles when he put up his thumb and said that DarkState are up Hank and Tank’s butt…

John’s Thoughts: So they have to kick him out for saying “up your butt” right?

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail. Hail went for a sleeper early on, but was quickly shrugged off. Jax swatted Hail out of the air. Hail dodged a elbow drop and got a one count on Jax after a kick. Jax came right back with a Samoan Drop. Jax planted Hail in the corner and shoved a boot in her throat. Jax popped up Hail in the air and told the crowd to suck it.[c]

Jax was dominating most of the break with Hail barely getting any offense in. Hail rallied back with right hands, but Jax came right back with a front tackle and leg drop for a nearfall. Hail hit Jax with a jawbreaker and rallied with right hands. Hail escaped a Fireman Carry. Jax countered Hail into a wheelbarrow slam.

Hail rallied back with trikes, but couldn’t get Jax off her feet. Hail managed to get Jax off her feet with a DDT. Hail hit Jax with a Liger roll and Trust Fall for a nearfall. Jax tripped Hail down and slammed her ass into Hail a few times in the corner. Jax hit Hail with an A-Nia-Lator for the victory.

Nia Jax defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 9:34.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Nia Jax in the ring. Jax said she imposes her will in the ring. SHe talked about winning championships and defeating hall of famers, and what has Lash Legend done? Lash Legend made her entrance and threw hands at Nia Jax. Security ran out to pull both women apart…

Oba Femi was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Awesome big vs. little match with Hail showing heart, but Jax being so dominant in the end. Jax looks strong while Hail looked great and plucky in defeat. Looking forward to Lash Legend’s biggest test yet in facing on of WWE’s best heels. While people like to give Jax a lot of hate, that’s good heel heat at this point as she’s been really good after getting rehired by the company. Her having a run in NXT also allows her to take time off the main roster and come back fresh once they want a strong heel on Raw and Smackdown.

Vic Joseph hyped up Jelly Roll as the next guest on the Cody Rhodes podcast…

Jordynne Grace was in the GM office sporting a neck brace while pacing in front of Ava. Ava said she’ll give Grace a match against Blake at Heatwave. Ava said she agrees with Grace and everyone that Blake needs her ass kicked. Grace said Ava can count on that…

[Hour Two] NXT Champion Oba Femi made his entrance. Oba talked about how Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura failed miserably after throwing everything they had at him. Oba talked about holding the title over 200 days and it was time again to see who will step up to try to take the title from him. Oba said no one is worthy. Oba said NXT is about the future, to set up people to wrestle at events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Oba said the future looks bleek because there’s noone in the back able to step up to him. TNA World Champion Trick Williams made his entrance. Trick said Oba is the big dog, but Trick Williams is the biggest dog NXT has to offer. Oba said Trick shows up every week to sing his own praises. Oba wondered if Trick was trying to convince the crowd, or himself, that he’s all that. Trick said he’s trying to convince Oba.

Trick said he’s the man carrying two brands. Oba said Trick says he’s carrying two brands, but Oba has the top belt. Oba said Trick knows he can’t beat him. Trick said he did think about that. He said he looked at the title and thought to himself, why not Trick, why not carry two brands with two belts. Trick said he’s a self made superstar who made himself “Him”. Trick said to look no further to see the man who will take Oba down.

Je’von Evans made his entrance. Evans said he ain’t gonna lie, and Trick looks goofy as hell. He said he’s stepping up to the biggest dog Oba Femi, and Trick is out here making a fool of himself. Evans said that Trick is trying to go after the NXT title, but he can barely defend the TNA championship. Trick said Evans should allow grown men to talk to each other. Evans proposed throwing hands with Trick for a shot at the NXT championship.

Oba said he loves that match, and wants it to happen tonight. Trick called Oba and Evans “goofies”. Trick said he doesnt’ want to do this at the PC and in a Philidelphia in two weeks, in a town that knows about champions. Quinn “Moose” Ojinaka came out to his old “Moose!” (fist pump) entrance theme that he had in the Ring of Honor days. Moose said he’ll snap Trick back to reality, because at Emergence Trick has a date with the face of the franchise.

Moose said after he takes the TNA championship off Trick’s waist, the name that’s going to be synonymous with whooping that trick is Moose. Suddenly, the light show happened and DarkState stormed the ring. Oba, Moose, and Evans cleared DarkState from the ring and stood tall…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun segment to set up a few things. One problem with Oba Femi in recent months is that he’s been tangled in mid-card programs, overshadowed by Trick Williams as a world champion of a ore tenured title (recently, Oba was the side character in the Briggs and Inamura breakup). This was good to get Oba back as the top dog in NXT. Trick has done a solid job as TNA champ on his end (though, I wish they do allow Trick to have his First Class stable with him on Tuesdays because they do add to the act). I hope Moose showing up isn’t just a one off to help plug TNA’s next TNA Plus event. Moose has run his course in TNA and would be very fun to see finally get his long deserved run in WWE. WWE/NXT would benefit because Moose is one of the best wrestlers in the world all across the board. Not to mention his athleticism for his size.