NXT TV live coverage, Pro Wrestling Boom Live today, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, John Tolos, Barry O

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE King and Queen of the Ring and AEW Double Or Nothing at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 30 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) is 38.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) is 53.

-Joseph Conners is 37.

-The late Kamala (James Harris) was born on May 28, 1950. He died at age 70 of cardiac arrest, comorbid diabetes, and COVID-19 on August 9, 2020.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.

-The late Barry O (Randal Orton) was born on May 28, 1958. He died at age 62 on March 19, 2021. He is the brother of Bob Orton Jr. and the uncle of WWE star Randy Orton.