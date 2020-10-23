10/23 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Adonis

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Adonis, and more (38:21)…

Click here for the October 23 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...