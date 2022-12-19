12/19 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a non-title match, former NXT wrestler returns to WWE, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash, The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a non-title match, a former NXT wrestler returning to WWE, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash, The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa, and more (26:52)…

Click here to stream or download the December 19 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.