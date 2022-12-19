What's happening...

12/19 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a non-title match, former NXT wrestler returns to WWE, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash, The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa

December 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a non-title match, a former NXT wrestler returning to WWE, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash, The Street Profits vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa, and more (26:52)…

Click here to stream or download the December 19 WWE Raw audio review.

