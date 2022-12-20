NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Junji Hirata, Takeshi Rikio, Toscano, Gran Akuma, Gene Okerlund

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Junji Hirata is 66. He also worked as Super Strong Machine.

-Takeshi Rikio (Takeshi Inoue) is 50.

-Toscano (Oziel Toscano Jasso) is 49. He also worked as Tarzan Boy and Zorro.

-Gran Akuma is 48.

-The late Gene Okerlund was born on December 19, 1942. He died on January 2, 2019 at age 76.