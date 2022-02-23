02/23 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny for the TBS Title, Tag Team Battle Royale, Ricky Starks vs. 10 in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston face-to-face confrontation

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny for the TBS Title, Tag Team Battle Royale, Ricky Starks vs. 10 in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston face-to-face confrontation, and more (36:28)…

