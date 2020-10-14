10/14 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 16 results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada, Hirooki Goto vs. Evil, Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta in B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 16”

October 14, 2020 in Kanagawa, Japan at Yokohama Budokan

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji beat Yuya Uemura.

2. Kenta beat Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Zack Sabre Jr. beat Juice Robinson in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Tetsuya Naito over Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Evil beat Hirooki Goto in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Sanada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada and Jay White with 12 points, Will Ospreay with 10 points, Taichi and Jeff Cobb with eight points, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito and Evil with 12 points, Zack Sabre Jr. and Sanada with 10 points, Hirooki Goto and Kenta with eight points, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano with six points, and Yoshi-Hashi with two points.

The A-Block continues Friday in Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan with the following tournament matches: Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi.

The B-Block continues Saturday in Kanagawa at Yokohama Budokan with the following matches: Sanada vs. Evil, Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta, Toru Yano vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...