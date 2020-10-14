Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for the Bound For Glory go-home show, Talk’n Shop special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rhino vs. Heath vs. Alisha Edwards for the 20th spot in the Call Your Shot battle royal at Bound For Glory (the loser enters first).

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan.

-Rohit Raju, Chris Bey, and Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and TJP.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show is bumped next week in favor of the Talk'n Shop: Full Keg special that will air at 9CT/10ET.



