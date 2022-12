CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced “The Absolute Best of Raw 2022” for Monday’s holiday week episode. Raw will return live on January 2.

Powell’s POV: With Raw being in “best of” mode next week, I will not be reviewing the show live for once. However, I will have a brief rundown available either late Monday or first thing on Tuesday morning, and my live review will return on January 2.