WWE Raw preview: Two title matches set for the first Raw of 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for the January 2 edition of the WWE Raw television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Next week’s Raw is labeled “The Absolute Best of Raw 2022.” The show will return live on January 2 from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. We won’t have a live review of next week’s “best of” show, so join me for my live review when it returns on January 2 as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.