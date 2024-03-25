What's happening...

Drew McIntyre visits one of CM Punk’s favorite spots

March 25, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre posted the following video on social media on Monday.

Powell’s POV: For those who don’t get the gag, Punk famously ate muffins from Mindy’s Bakery during his famous All Out press conference, which was was followed by the Brawl Out incident. McIntyre continues to rival The Rock for being the most entertaining social media follow in recent weeks.

  1. TheGreatestOne March 25, 2024 @ 8:15 pm

    I’m honestly hoping that McIntyre gets the belt. This heel turn has been fucking brilliant.

