Drew McIntyre visits one of CM Punk’s favorite spots

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre posted the following video on social media on Monday.

And I was really hungry 😞🧁 pic.twitter.com/JKrjiizoiI — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 25, 2024

Powell’s POV: For those who don’t get the gag, Punk famously ate muffins from Mindy’s Bakery during his famous All Out press conference, which was was followed by the Brawl Out incident. McIntyre continues to rival The Rock for being the most entertaining social media follow in recent weeks.