WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s penultimate edition before WrestleMania XL

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-CM Punk appears
-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh
-Andrade vs. Ivar
-Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed
-Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.
