WWE Raw rating: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.807 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.362 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.83 rating.
Powell’s POV: The numbers took a big hit from the Raw After WrestleMania edition, but they are in line with what the show drew a year earlier when the April 17, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.815 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
LOL…the silence from the usual suspects is deafening…
Because the numbers dropped post WrestleMania like they do every year? Get a grip, Angry Mike.