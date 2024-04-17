WWE Raw rating: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.807 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.362 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.83 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers took a big hit from the Raw After WrestleMania edition, but they are in line with what the show drew a year earlier when the April 17, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.815 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic.